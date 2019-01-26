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WTF? Why Did The FBI Arrest Roger Stone?
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1002 views • January 26, 2019
FBI raid footage and MSM press coverage reveal why the Deep State is so afraid of Roger Stone. Roger joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump. “He needs to appoint a Special Counsel to examine the FISA warrants. He needs to declassify them immediately,” Stone explained.
America is under attack and POTUS must take action now.
America is under attack and POTUS must take action now.
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