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WarRoom: EXCLUSIVE: Roger Stone Responds To FBI Raid And Indictment...
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609 views • January 26, 2019
Roger Stones gives the exclusive first take interview to Infowars in response to his FBI raid this morning and his attack from the corrupt Mueller probe. We discuss how Mueller and Fake Russian Collusion is being used to destroy President Trump and America. Infowars is more important now than ever. We take calls in response to the attack on Roger Stone.
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