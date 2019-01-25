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01.25.19 Trump Snake-bit by Demonrats as he Embraced them in His Bosom
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11 views • January 26, 2019
It appears President Trump forgot his campaign story of the vicious snake. The demonrat snake is already reneging on the 'deal" which only proves you can never trust a snake.
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
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