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Warroom Callers React To Roger Stone's FBI Raid
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55 views • January 26, 2019
On this world exclusive broadcast of the War Room, Owen Shroyer opens the phones to discuss the great Mueller Witch, particularly the recent raid and indictment of Roger Stone. Jacob Engels joins with the callers to also discuss Trump's lack of presence throughout this fiasco. Finally, Tyler Nixon joins to remind us who the media will always consider as the criminals, and that is the Republican Party.
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