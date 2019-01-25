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Modern Art is STILL Sh*t
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608 views • January 25, 2019
Aesthetic vandals are destroying beauty standards.
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Why is Modern Art so Bad? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv-k3...
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RELATED VIDEOS:
Why is Modern Art so Bad? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iv-k3...
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
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Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
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