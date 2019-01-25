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Roger Stone Stages Second Press Conference After First One Was Censored
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7587 views • January 25, 2019
Roger Stone gives the War Room the first second official press conference live on air, only on Infowars, to flesh out and breakdown his recent indictment. FBI Agents raided Stone's house in the middle of the night, and the charges levied against him have no grounds in the Russian Collusion investigation consuming the media landscape. Tune in to future broadcast as we watch the Mueller witch hunt come to straight to the door on the Infowars compound.
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