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America Is Now Under The Fourth Reich & Mueller Is The Fuhrer
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1136 views • January 25, 2019
Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how Robert Mueller's runaway Russian collusion investigation has been used by a rogue network of officials inside the government to usher in a Nazi-style authoritarian takeover by censoring, silencing, falsely charging, and even imprisoning any political opposition.
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