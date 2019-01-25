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The Veil
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46 views • January 25, 2019
But even unto this day, when Moses is read, the vail is upon their heart. (2 Corinthians 3:
Nevertheless when it shall turn to the Lord, the vail shall be taken away. (2 Corinthians 3:16)
Nevertheless when it shall turn to the Lord, the vail shall be taken away. (2 Corinthians 3:16)
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