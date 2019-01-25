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EP 47 Deep state strikes back at Roger Stone. Democrats Teneo corruption exposed
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2 views • January 25, 2019
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Listen on to the mp3 on your favorite platforms itunes Google Play Stitcher Player FM Podbean
Livestreaming @ /thelibertyadvisor on Dlive, Twitch and Bitchute Also on Facistbook
Streaming some of our shows on the following decentralized platforms..
https://dlive.tv/thelibertyadvisor
https://www.twitch.tv/thelibertyadvisor
https://www.bitchute.com/thelibertyadvisor
www.thelibertyadvisor.com to find the
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