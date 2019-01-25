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01.25.19 US Begins Returning Asylum Seekers to Mexico
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6 views • January 25, 2019
The USA begins implementing a new policy called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a plan negotiated with Mexico that they, not the US will house asylum-seekers until their cases have been adjudicated. because the plan makes too much sense it is bound to challenged in court by the looney left.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/us_to_begin_returning_asylum_seekers_to_mexico.html
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https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/us_to_begin_returning_asylum_seekers_to_mexico.html
donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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