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01.25.19 AIM Truth News Headlines
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24 views • January 25, 2019
TOP STORIES: Senate Fails to Pass Border wall and Schumer Bills; Adam Schiff and Michael Cohen dance Around the Felix Sater Question; Why No One Should Feel Sorry for Furloughed Federal Workers; Schumer Blocks Bill to Pay Coast Guard; SOTU canceled; Why Furlough MUST Continue; Trump supports Jaun Guaido in Venezuala coup d’état; Papadopoulos identified spy Comey placed Trump campaign.
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