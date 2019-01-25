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01.25.19 Coup Conspirator Mueller Has FBI Arrest Roger Stone
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4 views • January 25, 2019
Tip of the coup d’état spear Robert Mueller orders the FBI to Arrest Roger Stone at his Fort Lauderdale, FL home early this morning. The indictment was "unsealed" upon his arrest on seven counts: 5 counts of lying to the FBI, 1 count of obstruction and 1 count of witness tampering; all based on the "dirty dossier" and fruit of the poisonous tree.
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