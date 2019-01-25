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Roger Stone’s Lawyer Warns Fascism Is Coming To America
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1586 views • January 25, 2019
The arrest of Roger Stone appears to be an abuse of power by the deep state to next go after President Trump. Tyler Nixon joins Alex to break down the lies used to frame Roger and what may be coming next.
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