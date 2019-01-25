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Roger Stone’s Emergency Message To Trump Post Indictment
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10244 views • January 25, 2019
Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live over the phone to issue an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding his indictment.
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