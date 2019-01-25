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Video: Roger Stone Arrested In Pre-Dawn Raid
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488 views • January 25, 2019
A CNN team was at Stone’s home early Friday morning before FBI agents carried out a federal warrant and arrested the Infowars reporter. CNN producer David Shortell claimed he felt a “reporter’s instinct” to stake out Stone’s home prior to the raid.
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