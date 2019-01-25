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Full Show- Exclusive: Roger Stone Arrested In Pre-Dawn Raid, Here's The Truth Behind The Indictment
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558 views • January 25, 2019
Roger Stone has been arrested during a pre-dawn raid by the FBI with guns drawn and paramilitary garb on. This was captured on tape by CNN, exemplifying the corrupt marriage between the MSM and their puppet-masters in the deep-state. Jacob Engels, David Knight, Jon Bowne, and The Patriot Nurse join Harrison Smith to breakdown the true threat that this tyrannical police-state poses to our republic.
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