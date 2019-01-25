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Wars and rumors of wars
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13 views • January 25, 2019
Here we go again. The same song different country. What's next are they going to produce "evidence" that Russia and Venezuela were involved with 9/11.
We have all heard this song and seen the dance. Nicholas Maduro is the legal President on Venezuela. Like or not. Now Washington DC is huffing and puffing while threating to blow down Maduro's house. Ironically enough it's the three war pigs in charge.
We have all heard this song and seen the dance. Nicholas Maduro is the legal President on Venezuela. Like or not. Now Washington DC is huffing and puffing while threating to blow down Maduro's house. Ironically enough it's the three war pigs in charge.
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