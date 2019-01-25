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It's Okay to Smirk: In Defense of Nicholas Sandmann
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511 views • January 25, 2019
Smiling is not a crime, and Nicholas Sandmann did nothing wrong. The only ones at fault in the Covington Catholic controversy are the liberal media, and the racist liberals. It's okay to smirk!
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