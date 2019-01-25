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The Friday Vlog 📷 | BuzzFeed NO RETRACTION | MAGA Kids Detractors Backstepping
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1 view • January 25, 2019
This week we're discussing two Trump Detractor debacles. BuzzFeed News refuses to make ANY corrections to its story that Trump told Michael Cohen to lie. Mueller’s office denies BuzzFeed report. MAGA Kids from Covington High School become the next target in the identitarian and Culture War.
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