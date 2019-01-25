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Sandy Hook Lawsuit - Jim Fetzer Testimony (1/21/2019)
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394 views • January 25, 2019
Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Jim Fetzer testimony In this interview/deposition, Jim Fetzer presents the legal evidence which is being submitted in court to expose the false flag attack of Sandy Hook.
Mirrored from Scott Bennett's ARMY PSYOP channel: https://youtu.be/zxiHkyfPJn8
Mirrored from Scott Bennett's ARMY PSYOP channel: https://youtu.be/zxiHkyfPJn8
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