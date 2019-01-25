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Tom Fitton on the cost of 'Air Pelosi'
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3 views • January 25, 2019
Op-ed: When President Trump denied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi use of a military aircraft to Afghanistan, he called the public's attention to wasteful taxpayer-funded congressional travel.
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