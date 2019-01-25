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Conway doubles down on Trump's shutdown proposal
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18 views • January 25, 2019
Shutdown negotiations underway after Senate rejects two funding plans; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway weighs in. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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