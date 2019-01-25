© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Uses Refugees As Weapons Part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • January 25, 2019
Bi Bi wants to punish Europe with hoards of “refugee’s” for failing to support Israel.
Bi Bi uses “refugee’s” to distract the American public from his technology theft and working with China.
Israel is running ALL the islamic terrorist organisations. One of their top recruiters is a Syrian Jew, Yisrael Hasson. ALL the “Islamic Terrorist” stars are recruited by the Shin Bet and Israeli Military Intelligence.
Bi Bi uses “refugee’s” to distract the American public from his technology theft and working with China.
Israel is running ALL the islamic terrorist organisations. One of their top recruiters is a Syrian Jew, Yisrael Hasson. ALL the “Islamic Terrorist” stars are recruited by the Shin Bet and Israeli Military Intelligence.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.