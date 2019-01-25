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Hidden US War in Colombia: 50 Years of Atrocities & Impunity
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8 views • January 25, 2019
Colombia and Venezuela: two neighboring countries that receive extremely different treatment by the US Empire and the mass media.
While Colombia is known for one of the worst human rights records in the world, it remains a top recipient of US military aid and enjoys uncritical press coverage in Western media.
To explain the 50+ year history of US intervention and human rights reality in Colombia, Abby Martin interviews human rights attorney Dan Kovalik
While Colombia is known for one of the worst human rights records in the world, it remains a top recipient of US military aid and enjoys uncritical press coverage in Western media.
To explain the 50+ year history of US intervention and human rights reality in Colombia, Abby Martin interviews human rights attorney Dan Kovalik
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