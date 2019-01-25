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Beyond HEK293
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70 views • January 25, 2019
Watchman/Pastor Jerry Toney
Just when we thought they could not be more evil. Then we see new laws passed to justify the murder of children just before birth.
***The following states don't have any prohibitions on abortion later in pregnancy: Alaska, Colorado, District of Colombia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont. per CBN News***
This is the link for HEK293 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxaoF...
Just when we thought they could not be more evil. Then we see new laws passed to justify the murder of children just before birth.
***The following states don't have any prohibitions on abortion later in pregnancy: Alaska, Colorado, District of Colombia, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Vermont. per CBN News***
This is the link for HEK293 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxaoF...
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