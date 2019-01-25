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Media Roots Radio : US Attacks on Venezuela Shut Down Abby's "Empire Files"
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35 views • January 25, 2019
Abby and Robbie break down the evidence pointing to US/Colombian involvement of the assassination attempt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and how Trump's latest sanctions have effectively shut down Abby's investigative TV series "Empire Files".
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