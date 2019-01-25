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WILLIAM MOUNT: FBI NOW RUNS U-TUBE & GOOGLE, INTERNET SUPPRESSION, FACEBOOK FRAUD, GEO POLITICS
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67 views • January 25, 2019
The FBI now runs U tube, and Google platforms.
They suppress and fake numbers of traffic to websites.
Mount also says that 1/2 of Facebook users are fake to
create false numbers for advertisers. Ran by the left, and
fake like the left. These organizations are pushing the
Global Agendas. William also talks Geo Politics.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
They suppress and fake numbers of traffic to websites.
Mount also says that 1/2 of Facebook users are fake to
create false numbers for advertisers. Ran by the left, and
fake like the left. These organizations are pushing the
Global Agendas. William also talks Geo Politics.
C 2019 Info Wars/Info Sense
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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