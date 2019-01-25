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Trump postpones State of the Union after feud with Pelosi
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5 views • January 25, 2019
President Trump announces his State of the Union address will wait until the government shutdown is over after his plans were blocked by Speaker Pelosi; Kevin Corke reports from the White House.
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