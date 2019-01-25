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"Cause" Driven Ministry
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1 view • January 25, 2019
Often times people, by people I mean Christians, have asked us what our “cause” is with Freedom Center DC Institute. How we expect to make money and what are we asking people to give to.
Our sole focus is ministering the gospel. Being a voice of truth. Speaking and declaring the words that God has placed on our heart.
That is our mission! That is our focus!
Learn more:
www.FreedomCenterDC.com
Our sole focus is ministering the gospel. Being a voice of truth. Speaking and declaring the words that God has placed on our heart.
That is our mission! That is our focus!
Learn more:
www.FreedomCenterDC.com
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