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Trump on next steps after Senate fails to pass funding bills
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31 views • January 25, 2019
Full Remarks: President Trump reiterates need for border wall, says Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. #FoxNews
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