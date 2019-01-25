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Trump open to accepting 'down payment' for border wall
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4 views • January 25, 2019
Furloughed federal workers to miss second paycheck as Senate rejects two proposals to end partial government shutdown; reaction and analysis from the 'Special Report' All-Stars. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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