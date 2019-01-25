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Dave Eubank, Not Cardi B, Deserves Our Praise
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1 view • January 25, 2019
"I asked my son, 'Who do you want to grow up to be like? Compare them, and the answer is clear.' I'm 49 years old, and I'm still striving to live by a standard Dave Eubank set. I'll probably never get there. It's why he is a hero. And Cardi B, sadly, is a zero." —Grant Stinchfield
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