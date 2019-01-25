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Informed Consent - Vitamin K
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61 views • January 25, 2019
Vitamin K is an injection given to babies within their first hour of life outside the womb. This is the information regarding risks, side effects and options in regards to this injection.
“Pain, redness and swelling at the injection site” — is NOT informed consent for this injection.
This is information taken from the manufacturer and other sources and not personal opinion or bias.
Please share this information!
https://www.freedomcenterdc.com/informed-consent-vitamin-k/
“Pain, redness and swelling at the injection site” — is NOT informed consent for this injection.
This is information taken from the manufacturer and other sources and not personal opinion or bias.
Please share this information!
https://www.freedomcenterdc.com/informed-consent-vitamin-k/
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