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Baltimore School Board Vote Unanimously To Disarm Campus Officers
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6 views • January 25, 2019
"The Baltimore city school board just voted down a rule that would have allowed school police officers to carry firearms during school... The vote was unanimous... That's what happens when the left has power: bills die, children are left unprotected, and it happens in a flash." —Grant Stinchfield
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