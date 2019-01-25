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STOLEN VALOR: Nathan Phillips Lied About Military Service And Mainstream Media Protected Him - War Room Full Show
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71 views • January 25, 2019
As mainstream media continues to smear and attack and harass teenage boys, we continue to learn more about the con man Nathan Phillips and we continue to see fake news pile on. A hate also joins the show to attempt a debate with Owen Shroyer.
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