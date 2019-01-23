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01.23.19 PRESIDENT PELOSI?
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6 views • January 25, 2019
Has the Deep State Escalated Their coup d’état? There is circumstantial evidence that Nitwit Nancy & Brazen Brazile may have known about this assassination plot and date against President Trump. Was this why she wanted to leave the Country? There are many people in prison, sent to death row and executed on circumstantial evidence.
Timeline: https://newswithviews.com/circumstantial-evidence-indicates-an-assassination-attempt-from-the-deep-state/
Timeline: https://newswithviews.com/circumstantial-evidence-indicates-an-assassination-attempt-from-the-deep-state/
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