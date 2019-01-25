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Full Show – EXCLUSIVE: List Of Lawsuits Against MSM For Covington Hoax Announced – 01/24/2019
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660 views • January 25, 2019
World leaders are recognizing either opposition leader Juan Guaidó or incumbent Nicolás Maduro as the president of Venezuela. America supports Guaidó and Russia has warned the US against military intervention. American Attorney Robert Barnes discusses his fight to help the Covington teens against the media. Documentary filmmaker Gabe Hoffman explains how his film "An Open Secret," exposes the predatory Hollywood elite. Journalist Katie Hopkins breaks down the Islamic invasion of Western Europe.
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