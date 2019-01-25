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Twitter Bans Yet Another Conservative Voice
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16 views • January 25, 2019
Political commentator, recently banned from twitter, Peter D'Abrosca joins Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer to discuss his coverage of debunking the lies of the MSM and the fallout from the Covington Catholic story, as well as other news that has been dismissed by the mainstream media. Without the independant voices in the alternative media, there is no support for Trump's pursuit of making America great again.
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