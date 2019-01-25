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If They Destroy Infowars, Infowars Wins
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277 views • January 25, 2019
If the outrage culture succeeds in their emotional filled witchhunt to exile Infowars, then Infowars will become victorious. The hypocritical elitist propaganda machines hate competition, especially when the competition tells their viewers to think for themselves. The MSM has nearly succeeded in whipping up the masses into a frenzy of Trump hate, to the point of begging for an authoritarian regime change and silencing of American voices.
http://infowars.com
http://infowars.com
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