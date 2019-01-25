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Reporter Describes Nightmare Islamic Rape Gangs’ No Go Zones
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1287 views • January 25, 2019
Brexit was voted on in 2016, yet the UK has still not left the EU. Meanwhile, The migrant crisis has created “no go zones” where women are raped. Katie Hopkins joins Alex via Skype to break down theUK’s journey for independence and the future for Europe.
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