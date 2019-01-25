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Army Veteran Kicked Out Of His Gym For Wearing Trump Shirt
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25 views • January 25, 2019
A Missouri gym claiming tolerance and taking a stand against hate, ordered an Army veteran not to wear his Trump 2016 shirt because it offended others in the gym. The bigotted act is another in a long line of misguided attack caused by Trump Derangement Syndrome.
https://www.infowars.com/gym-orders-veteran-to-remove-racist-offensive-trump-2016-shirt/
https://www.infowars.com/gym-orders-veteran-to-remove-racist-offensive-trump-2016-shirt/
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