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Alternative Media Told The Covington High Truth
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7 views • January 25, 2019
Without the alternative media, the MSM would be allowed to lie openly. The efforts to scrub Infowars from the internet has been a concerted effort to eliminate the competition. First you deplatform Alex jones. Then you erase all of his online videos. Then you run misleading headlines, and bury the truth or leave it out all together. Without the same platform to respond, the MSM can control the narrative to demonize Alex Jones and other conservatives with impunity.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
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