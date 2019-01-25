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Will Covington Catholic News Hoaxers Be Banned From Social Media
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9 views • January 25, 2019
Alex Jones has been demonized for saying he doesn't believe the validity of a tragedy, and is blamed for the fallout actions of crazy people who harassed the families invloved. What will now happen to all of the media talking heads and celebrities who lied about the Covington Catholic boys and actively called for violence against them, spurring harassment and death threats?
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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