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01.24.19 AIM Truth News Headlines, Part 2
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2 views • January 25, 2019
TOP STORIES: Trump recognizes Juan Guaido as Venezuela President; Felix Sater is a Russian FBI asset used in the deep state coup d’état; Contact HPSCI regarding Sater at Michael Cohen hearing.
HPSCI Democrats: https://intelligence.house.gov/about/hpsci-majority-members.htm
HPSCI Republicans https://intelligence.house.gov/about/hpsci-minority-members.htm
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HPSCI Democrats: https://intelligence.house.gov/about/hpsci-majority-members.htm
HPSCI Republicans https://intelligence.house.gov/about/hpsci-minority-members.htm
To Make a One-time or recurring donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Or use our Digital Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
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