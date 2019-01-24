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Amazing 9 year old soccer goalkeeper! Dino Bontis (Instagram: dinobontis)
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6 views • January 24, 2019
Dino Bontis (Instagram: dinobontis) is a goalkeeper born in 2004. This video represents a compilation of some highlights during the 2013-14 indoor soccer season when he played for Hamilton Sparta 2003. Dino also trained with Just 4 Keepers. He currently plays for Toronto FC Academy (2004s). He attends Hillfield Strathallan College (Ontario, Canada). He was born in Canada but also carries a Greek passport given his family's heritage.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy