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Amazing 9 year old soccer goalkeeper! Dino Bontis (Instagram: dinobontis)
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6 views • January 24, 2019
Dino Bontis (Instagram: dinobontis) is a goalkeeper born in 2004. This video represents a compilation of some highlights during the 2013-14 indoor soccer season when he played for Hamilton Sparta 2003. Dino also trained with Just 4 Keepers. He currently plays for Toronto FC Academy (2004s). He attends Hillfield Strathallan College (Ontario, Canada). He was born in Canada but also carries a Greek passport given his family's heritage.
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