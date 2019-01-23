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01.23.19 Felix Sater: Linchpin for Exposing The Coup D’état
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7 views • January 24, 2019
Felix Sater is the linchpin for the British Spygate scandal because he was James Comey’s FBI asset used to set up numerous October Surprises that were intended to “take out” candidate Trump. Felix is the “Russian spy” who tried again and again to set up Trump through the Trump Towers/Alfa Bank accusations; the Michael Cohen Russian sanctions letter; the meeting with Natalia Veselnetskya; the Russian Trump Towers deal, and many other crooked “frame ups.”
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