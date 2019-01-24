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Bryan Singer Triggers Collapse Of Hollywood’s Pedophilia House Of Cards
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327 views • January 24, 2019
Gabe Hoffman, the film producer who is working to expose Hollywood's pedophilia networks through his documentary film "An Open Secret," joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down Vanity Fair's new exposé on proven child predator Bryan Singer and reveal who the hammer will drop on next.
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