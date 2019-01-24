© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is INSULATION SMOG damaging your lung health?
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • January 24, 2019
☺ SMASH SUBSCRIBE ☺
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Health
Learn about insulation smog – major cause of health problems
(Recorded 1-1-19)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/youtube
Video #364 - Is insulation smog in your home worse than FLUORIDE for your health?
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Health
Learn about insulation smog – major cause of health problems
(Recorded 1-1-19)
Find more at
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/youtube
Video #364 - Is insulation smog in your home worse than FLUORIDE for your health?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.