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TEARS WILL FLOW..ONE MAN'S JOURNEY FROM PRISON & ADDICTION INTO THE ARMS OF JESUS
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21 views • January 24, 2019
DAVID SCARBERRY SHARES A POTENT AND INSPIRING TESTIMONY ABOUT HIS TRAVELS TO JESUS AND HOW HIS ADDICTION WAS TAKEN ONCE HE WAS BAPTIZED BY PASTOR PAUL BEGLEY AND COACH DAVE AT A HEAR THE WATCHMEN CONFERENCE IN DALLAS. RESTORATION IN A WAY ONLY THE LORD CAN DELIVER.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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