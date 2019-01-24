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Surrey Scool District 36 passes the buck
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0 view • January 24, 2019
Here is a link to a hard copy of the email correspondence WFJ News has had with the School District to date Jan 23/19. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1bhDn6kPKzhylPWkmSihQH6LqgqO_P8S4ZIgUAnPxAXw/edit?usp=sharing
This is the video of a teacher who resigned as a result of the war zone in her school. And this stuff is not unique to America! As I note in the above correspondence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SRCY8FqoyQ&list=PLfY2fTCOs0F1_0Gwy9-zvXIZo2YUOaTvd&index=3&t=27s
This is the video of a teacher who resigned as a result of the war zone in her school. And this stuff is not unique to America! As I note in the above correspondence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SRCY8FqoyQ&list=PLfY2fTCOs0F1_0Gwy9-zvXIZo2YUOaTvd&index=3&t=27s
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